Ag Expo brings 5,000 to Poplar Bluff this weekend

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Agriculture and Natural Resources Expo (Ag Expo), was held at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, Missouri this weekend.
This is the 34th year for the Ag Expo which has continued to grow and add new events each year.
This event is in support of and sponsored by the Butler County University of Missouri Extension Council and the Ag Club of Three Rivers College, and the main sponsor Greenway Equipment.
More than 100 vendors were on display, all related to aspects of agriculture and natural resources in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.
Exhibitors displayed their products and services and answered questions about horticulture and gardening, livestock and crop production, forestry and forestry products, machinery, equipment, autos and trucks, farm supplies and more.
Those vendors said it's important to share with the people about how the latest products can help them. Something the customers were eager to find out about.
"A lot of people may not realize how big of an impact technology is having in the agriculture industry," Greenway Equipment Location Manager Brian Capps said.
"So I want to know what's going on in my community. I think every teenager should be interested in their community because they live there," Cierra Anglin said.
One of the vendors prepared people about what they would need if ever a natural disaster struck, such as an earthquake.
"It's something that we've lived with it for so long that it becomes commonplace. It's important that you have a safety kit with items like these. Something as simple as a manual can opener. You can have a whole pantry full of cans but if you only have an electric can opener then you're going to be spending a lot of energy getting to your food."
Along with the vendors, a petting farm also was on hand for those who wanted to see farm animals.
