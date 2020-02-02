Delta Care-a-Van heading to Harrisburg

By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 2, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 3:13 PM

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County residents will have an opportunity Feb. 3 to receive a free health screening in Harrisburg.

According to a post on the Delta Care-a-Van Facebook page, the screening will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harrisburg Library, 200 North East St. The Delta Care-a-Van is sponsored by the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.

People will be able to receive blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks and a life satisfaction check.

All ages are welcome.

No appointments or insurance is needed to attend.

Information about the event can be obtained by calling 870-972-2656.

