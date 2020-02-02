Four dead in Saturday morning murder-suicide

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Four people are dead following a domestic argument in Union Parish.
According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting a little before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 in the Spearsville area.
Deputies say a mother, daughter, and friend of the daughter were killed before the shooter shot himself. The victims have been identified as Casey Colvin, 40; Billie Beaird, 18; and Lela Pratt, 17.
Another teenage daughter escaped through a window and ran to a neighbor’s house and called the sheriff’s office, according to deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the shooter, but say he is originally from Alabama.
The victims have been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for autopsies.
The case is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
