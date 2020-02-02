Kyle Troup captures 2020 PBA Jonesboro Open

Australia’s Jason Belmonte, in his 2020 television debut, left the 2-10 split on his first shot and failed to convert. He rebounded quickly with three strikes, but Barnes ran off his own string of five strikes to build a 35-pin lead. Belmonte nearly took himself out of the match when he left the 2-4-8-10 in the sixth frame. The five-time PBA Player of the Year converted that split, but an even worse break – a pocket 7-10 in the eighth frame – put an end to his hopes as Barnes completed an error-free 259-207 win.