NEA NAIA Roundup (02/01/2020)

Lyon College men & women swept Hannibal-LaGrange, while the Crowley’s Ridge men defeated Fisk University.
Lyon College (women) 78- Hannibal-LaGrange 36
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The 11th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team dominated Hannibal-LaGrange University from start to finish as the Scots cruised to a 78-36 victory inside Becknell Gymnasium this afternoon. With the impressive win, Lyon improves to 19-2 overall and 15-1 in American Midwest Conference play, while Hannibal-LaGrange University drops to 4-17 overall and 2-14 in conference action.
A layup by Haley Wesley, assisted by Jade Giron, gave the Scots a quick 11-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Lyon continued to extend their advantage after a Marleigh Dodson basket gave the hosts a 26-7 lead at the end of the first stanza.
Lyon carried the momentum they gained at the end of the first period into the start of the second quarter as the Scots scored the first 15 points of the second quarter. A pair of layups by Alexis Moore capped off the big run. Lyon continued to stymie the Trojans as the Scots took a 33-point lead into halftime, 44-11.
Lyon continued to use excellent passing and tenacious defense in the second half as the Scots saw their lead increase to 46 points, 66-20, after Jade Giron finished a layup off a steal from Madison Riley.
Both sides exchanged baskets in the fourth quarter as the Scots finished off a dominating performance, 78-36.
Marleigh Dodson and Alexis Moore paced the Scots with 13 points each, while Madison Riley dished out 7 assists in the contest. Lyon shot 50.9% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the three-point line. The Scots held the Trojans to just 28% shooting from the field and 17.6% from beyond the arc while forcing 21 turnovers.
The Scots will open up another four-game AMC road trip on Thursday at Stephens College. Tip-off for Thursday’s game is set for 7 p.m.
Lyon College (men) 64- Hannibal-LaGrange 49
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Lyon College men’s basketball team made quick work of Hannibal-LaGrange University as the Scots upended the Trojans, 64-49, inside Becknell Gymnasium this afternoon. With the win, the Scots improve to 15-7 overall and 11-4 in conference play, while Hannibal-LaGrange University falls to 2-17 and 1-14 in conference action.
A pair of three-point baskets by Winston Peace and Dominique Loyd gave Lyon an early 6-0 advantage. The Trojans fought back, though, knotting the game up, 8-8, with 13:23 left in the first half. Lyon quickly responded as the hosts used an 8-0 run to extend their advantage, 16-8. Two consecutive three-point field goals by Hunter Daley capped off the run. Lyon continued to make it tough for the Trojans score the entire half. With three seconds remaining in the half, Ray Price drained a three-point basket, off an assist from Grant Patterson, to give Lyon a 30-16 lead after the first 20 minutes of play.
The second half started identical to the first stanza as Winston Peace and Dominique Loyd each drained a triple to give the Scots a 20-point advantage, 36-16. Lyon extended their lead to as many as 23 points on three separate occasions in the second half as the Scots rolled to a 64-49 victory.
Dominique Loyd led the Scots with 12 points, while Ray Priceadded 10, while Hunter Daley snatched a game-high 6 rebounds in the contest. Lyon continued their hot shooting as they finished 45.5% from beyond the arc, while the Scots’ defense forced 20 turnovers on the afternoon.
The Scots will wrap up a three-game home stand with their final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday night against The W. Tip-off for Tuesday’s game is set for 7 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge College (men) 95- Fisk University 86
Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
PARAGOULD, AR - Randy Stanley led the Crowley's Ridge College Pioneers with 29 points and 10 rebounds as CRC pulled away for a 95-86 conference win over Fisk University. Bo Roberson added 27 points and 12 rebounds and Cortez Whitaker scored 12 points
Fisk took a 44-43 lead into halftime and led by as much as eight points in the second half. The score was tied six times with eight lead changes on the night.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.