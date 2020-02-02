NEA NAIA Roundup (02/01/2020)

A pair of three-point baskets by Winston Peace and Dominique Loyd gave Lyon an early 6-0 advantage. The Trojans fought back, though, knotting the game up, 8-8, with 13:23 left in the first half. Lyon quickly responded as the hosts used an 8-0 run to extend their advantage, 16-8. Two consecutive three-point field goals by Hunter Daley capped off the run. Lyon continued to make it tough for the Trojans score the entire half. With three seconds remaining in the half, Ray Price drained a three-point basket, off an assist from Grant Patterson, to give Lyon a 30-16 lead after the first 20 minutes of play.