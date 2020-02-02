One dead as West Memphis police investigate shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed Saturday evening in a shooting in West Memphis, according to police there.
West Memphis police said in a Twitter post that officers went to the 1100 block of Ferguson Street around 9:20 p.m. Feb. 1 after getting a call about a shooting.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a Memphis hospital where he later died, police said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information can call West Memphis Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
