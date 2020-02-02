Telemedical app allows for patients to phone-in medical visits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The medical field at St. Bernards just became more digital Saturday with the launch of a telemedicine app.
The St. Bernards Go app allows patients to speak directly with a doctor without having to visit a clinic.
The interactive app’s fields allow patients to enter their allergies, past medical history, and current symptoms.
A doctor or nurse practitioner will be designated to handle the telemedicine unit so patients will only have a 10-minute wait.
Medical Director at Urgent Care Dr. Cole Peck says this new addition will keep patients from sitting in waiting rooms for hours.
“In today’s life people are busy and they can’t go to the doctor and spend hours waiting in the waiting room to be seen or go to the emergency room,” he says. “For these people who have minor complaints, this is another way for them to get treated very quickly and efficiently.”
The St. Bernards Go app will address minor illnesses such as rashes or common colds.
Dr. Peck says the doctors and nurse practitioners will treat patients to their fullest extent.
“If it’s simple, something we can handle in the telemedicine unit, we will,” he says. “Now, if it’s something more serious, then we’ll either direct you to the urgent care or the emergency department where you can get more definitive care.”
Visits will cost an automatic $49. If the staff cannot treat you over the app, they will direct patients to clinics in the area and the fee will be wiped.
He says no matter what, regular clinics will always be around.
“It’s not to replace your family doctor or to replace your traditional urgent cares, it’s just to give you another option,” he says.
Visits can only be done during the Urgent Clinic’s hours only when doctors are at work.
The St. Bernards Go app will stop seeing patients at 8:00 p.m. due to pharmacies being closed.
