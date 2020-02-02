Vote for the Hot Shot of the Week (1/27/2020 - 1/31/2020)

Week 4 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Nettleton (DaVares Whitaker hits 3/4 court shot)
Our first nominee is Nettleton. DaVares Whitaker ended the 3rd quarter by hitting a shot from past half court. He dropped 26 points and 11 rebounds including the game winning bucket. The Raiders beat Searcy on Friday.
Ridgefield Christian (Garrett Finnicum steal and swish)
Nominee number 2 is Ridgefield Christian. Garrett Finnicum picks off an Maynard inbound, he’ll take it the other way for the swish. The Warriors won on Friday to remain in the 1A-3 title hunt.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Batesville (Isabella Higginbottom dime, Taylor Rush and1)
Our first girls nominee is Batesville. Isabella Higginbottom rifles one ahead, Taylor Rush snags and tacks on two and the tweet. The Lady Pioneers won on Tuesday, they’re currently 22-1 overall, 11-0 in 4A-3.
Viola (AJ McCandlis dime, Keyaira Moore and1)
Our second girls nominee is Viola. AJ McCandlis launches one and connects with Keyaira Moore. Moore will get hoop and the harm. The Lady Longhorns won on Tuesday, they’re currently 27-2 overall, 12-0 in 1A-2.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
The poll closes Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 10pm sportscast.
