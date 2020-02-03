2 ejected, killed in rollover crash in New Madrid Co., Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are dead after a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on U.S. 61.
It happened at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, according to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Officials said a 2008 Forde Edge driven by 49-year-old Major E. Reed of Cape Girardeau ran off the right side of the road, heading south.
The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.
Reed and passenger 59-year-old Edward L. Graham of Risco were ejected, officials said.
They were pronounced dead at the scene by New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle at 4:35 a.m.
