Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — On the last game of the NFL's 100th season, Patrick Mahomes led a comeback for the ages. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns over the final 6 minutes, 13 seconds to lift them to a 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl. It was a record-setting night for the Chiefs. They are the first team to overcome three double-digit deficits in the playoffs to win. And they won all three games by double digits. This one was the most dramatic. San Francisco led 20-10 late in the third quarter and the Chiefs were having trouble moving. It all changed when Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard gain to set up a touchdown. Not five minutes later, the Chiefs were pulling away _ and bringing the first title back to KC in 50 years.