Hutchinson, predecessors mark 70th anniversary of Governor’s Mansion

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, center, and three of his predecessors celebrate the 70th anniversary of the state's Governor's Mansion Monday, February 3, 2020, at the residence in Little Rock, Arkansas. Joining Hutchinson are from left, former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, former first lady Gay White-Sigler, first lady Susan Hutchinson, former first lady Ginger Beebe, former Gov. Mike Beebe, former Gov. Mike Huckabee and former first lady Janet Huckabee. (AP Photo Andrew DeMillo) (Source: Andrew DeMillo)