Jan. 3: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Your Monday will feel about as nice as yesterday, although we won’t get quite as much sunshine.
The wind will crank up today as our next weather system takes shape over the Central Plains.
We expect afternoon highs to reach the mid-60s today and tomorrow.
Rain begins to push into Region 8 after dark, to become more widespread overnight into Tuesday.
News Headlines
A Region 8 couple is bringing new life to an abandoned cemetery.
One person is in custody after police say they posted a possible threat against students at a Jonesboro high school.
Residents can breathe a little easier now that the health department says a patient does not have the coronavirus. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world the number of cases and death toll continue to rise.
