Jonesboro restaurant applies for private club license

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Selling alcohol might give a restaurant near the A-State campus “the edge.”
Brian M. Nobles applied for a new Class A Private Club permit for The Edge Eatery, 1500 Aggie Rd., according to the Department of Finance and Administration.
Nobles applied to the Alcoholic Beverage Control during the week ending Jan. 24. Other Region 8 establishments applying for permits that same week included:
- Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse, 1001 Hwy. 62 West, Mountain Home: Restaurant Beer & Wine-on premises only
- Saxton-Willis Post 64-American Legion, 49 Park Rd., Heber Springs: Change of manager-Class A private club
- Rapp’s Barren Brewing Co., 1343 Hwy. 5 South, Mountain Home: Change of manager-small brewery wholesale
- Biggers Bed & Breakfast, 20 Bluff Rd., Hardy: Change of manager-Class A private club
On Jan. 22, ABC Chairman Freddie Black granted Ronith S. Patel’s application for a private club permit for Curry Leaf Indian Cuisine, 2110 Fairpark Blvd., Jonesboro, after receiving no objections from public officials.
