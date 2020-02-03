Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SUPER BOWL
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. They scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt. Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.
SUPER BOWL-KEY
Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers a KC comeback
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After being clogged up all game by a defense that doesn't allow big plays, Patrick Mahomes finally found his opening. Somehow, receiver Tyreek Hill slipped behind the entire San Francisco secondary. Mahomes heaved it his way. Kansas City gained 44 yards on the play and the comeback was on. The Mahomes-to-Hill connection led to the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Kansas City's come-from-behind 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl. This marked Kansas City's third straight double-digit comeback in the playoffs. It brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.
AP-FBN-SUPER-BOWL-THE-KAEPERNICK-EFFECT
Kaepernick's Super Bowl close call has lasting impact on NFL
MIAMI (AP) — One play. Five yards. A flag that wasn't thrown. Seven years ago at the Super Bowl, that was all that separated the San Francisco 49ers from a world championship. The San Francisco quarterback that day was Colin Kaepernick. Things have never been the same since, either for him or for the NFL. The 49ers made it back to the Super Bowl this week without Kaepernick. Still, the quarterback has brought the league to a point of reckoning. He has forced it to deal with social issues that long went ignored. The NFL is devoting millions of dollars to community programs. But the irony is that while the league is addressing Kapernick's call for social justice, Kaepernick himself still cannot get work in the league.
PROFESSIONAL LICENSES
Missouri bills would ease licensing for out-of-state workers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers want to make it easier for military spouses and out-of-state doctors, teachers, pharmacists and other licensed professionals to get jobs in the state. The state House this past week passed bills that would allow those out-of-state professionals to work in Missouri without going through the state's licensing process. Republican Gov. Mike Parson and other supporters say the move would make it easier for transient military families to get work and would expand the state's workforce. Democratic critics argue the changes would allow teachers, nurses and others who went through less rigorous licensing to work in the state.
FATAL POLICE CHASE
Car crashes while fleeing police, killing 1 passenger
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a car crashed while fleeing from officers, and a male passenger was killed. Kansas City, Missouri, police say the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Lister Avenue in central Kansas City. Police said the gold Chevrolet Impala sped away when an officer tried to stop it. During the chase, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control of the car and struck a tree and a stone wall. A passenger was ejected in the crash and died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were injured and taken to a hospital.
AP-FBN-SUPER-BOWL-THE-LATEST
The Latest: Trump fumbles tweet congratulating Chiefs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl. On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs. He added that they “represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well.” The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri, where they play their games. The president’s tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”
BURNED BODY FOUND
Burned body found in homeless camp in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after a burned body was found in a homeless camp in northeastern Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Police say the body was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near East Ninth Street and Hardesty Avenue. Police said the body appeared to have been burned, but they did not provide details about how the person died. Detectives planned to canvass the neighborhood looking for witnesses while crime scene investigators process the area where the body was found.
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Woman killed, man injured in St. Louis hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say a woman was killed and a man injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on the north end of the city. Television station KSDK reports the incident happened around 1:30 a.m., when 30-year-old Emily Coffey was hit by a car as she was crossing a street. Police say a 33-year-old man ran to help Coffey when a second car hit both the man and Coffey. Coffey was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police released no other details about the incident. It's not know whether any arrests have been made in the case.