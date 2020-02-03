Lyon College baseball starts out season 3-0

Game Two: No. 21 Lyon 12, No. 13 OKWU 0 Lyon wasted no time in this one as the Scots scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Scots loaded the bases with two outs in the frame. Joe Weatherford laced a 2-RBI double to left field, scoring Troy Strack and Alan West. Two more Scots came around to score on an errant throw by the OKWU pitcher – Crosby Bringhurt. Lyon would cap off the inning as Dalton Ernest crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Bringhurt, giving Lyon a 5-0 advantage after one inning of play.