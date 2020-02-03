Lyon College baseball starts out season 3-0

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The No. 21 Lyon College baseball team continued their impressive play on Sunday afternoon as they completed the three-game sweep over No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan University. The Scots improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Eagles fall to 3-3 during the 2020 campaign.
Game Two: No. 21 Lyon 12, No. 13 OKWU 0 Lyon wasted no time in this one as the Scots scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Scots loaded the bases with two outs in the frame. Joe Weatherford laced a 2-RBI double to left field, scoring Troy Strack and Alan West. Two more Scots came around to score on an errant throw by the OKWU pitcher – Crosby Bringhurt. Lyon would cap off the inning as Dalton Ernest crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Bringhurt, giving Lyon a 5-0 advantage after one inning of play.
The score would remain 5-0 in favor of the Scots until the bottom of the fourth. A walk and hit-by-pitch put runners on first and second with two outs in the frame. Jake Michener delivered an RBI-single into center field, scoring Kylan Barnett. After a walk of Cameron Hockle, Joe Weatherford drilled a 2-RBI single into center field, putting the Scots up 8-0. Tristan Buschow, then, delivered an RBI-single into center field, scoring Cameron Hockle and giving Lyon a 9-0 lead heading into the fifth inning.
The Scots would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a 2-RBI double by Kylan Barnett,extending Lyon’s lead to 11. Joe Weatherford added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as he cranked a home run over the center-field fence.
Ryan Porras was untouchable in his six innings of work today as he struck out 13 batters, while Nash Winters finished off the Eagles in order in the top of the seventh inning to seal the victory for the Scots, 12-0.
Offensively, Joe Weatherford led the charge for Lyon as he went 3-for-4 with a single, double, home run, and 5 RBI’s. Ryan Clack also put together a good day at the plate as he went 2-for-3, collecting a single, double, and drew a walk.
Game Three: No. 21 Lyon 7, No. 13 OKWU 6 The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. After a hit-by-pitch put a Scot runner on first with one out in the inning, Ryan Clack stole second base to get in scoring position. On the next pitch, Clack scampered to third base on a wild pitch. Then, Jake Michener hit a sac fly to deep center field to bring Clack home and give Lyon their first lead of the game, 1-0.
Alan West continued to put up zeros on the mound as the Scots tacked on four more runs in the fourth inning. Singles by Tristan Buschow and Chris Lara put two runners on base with one out. Dustin Caplett continued the rally as he laced a single to right field, bringing home Buschow and Lara. Troy Strack crushed a double to deep center field to put runners on second and third base. A wild pitch and a single by Alan West plated Caplett and Strack to extend Lyon’s advantage, 5-0.
Oklahoma Wesleyan would get on the board in the sixth inning when Cody Muncy and Isaac Wersland hit back-to-back solo home runs to trim the deficit to three runs, 5-2.
The Eagles would take the lead with a four-run seventh inning. Jesus Rojas hit a single to left field, scoring Matt Martinez. Danny Perez followed with an RBI groundout, while Cody Muncy hit a hard groundball through the infield to tie the game and a passed ball plated Muncy to give Oklahoma Wesleyan the lead, 6-5.
The Scots would quickly respond in the bottom half of the seventh inning as a bunt single and a pair of hit-by-pitches loaded the bases with one out. Next, Cameron Hockle hit an infield single to knot the score at six apiece. Then, Dustin Caplett brought home Darius Anderson on an RBI groundout to give Lyon back the lead, 7-6.
The Eagles would threaten in the top of the ninth inning, but Brock Beacham was up to the task as he calmly struck out the side to complete the season-opening sweep for the Scots over No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Alan West threw 6 innings as he struck out 10 batters, while Brock Beacham picked up his first save of the season. Offensively, Chris Lara led the charge as he went 2-for-3 including a run scored.
The Scots will host the University of St. Francis (Ill.) in a three-game series next Saturday and Sunday. Former baseball coach and champion of Lyon College Athletics Fred Wann will be honored Saturday, Feb. 8, when Scots Field will be officially re-named Fred Wann Field. The dedication ceremony will be held prior to the Scots’ doubleheader against the University of St. Francis (Ill.).
