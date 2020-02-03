Pope County voters will decide on future casino revenue

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Voters in an Arkansas county will decide whether to use expected casino revenue to pay for improvements, including a new jail and senior citizens center.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Pope County residents will vote March 3 on whether to allocate more than $80 million for improvement projects in the community.
The county is one of four where voters statewide legalized casinos in 2018, though voters in Pope County did not approve.
Lawmakers last year approved a measure that allows the four counties with casinos to allocate casino tax revenues toward improvement projects using bonds.
