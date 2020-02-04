A-State students kick off Black History Month

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at Arkansas State University kicked off Black History Monday month by educating students while celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Black Student Association.
Students welcoming peers with trivia and giveaways which attracted many to learn more.
Leaders working the booth said it’s important to know where we come from to know where we’re going.
Assistant Director of Multicultural affairs Joshua Smith said all history should be learned from.
“Black history is American history and for a very long time, we need to make sure these things come together and recognize it,” he says.
Students said it’s all about spreading the spirit of Black history around campus.
There are many events coming up at A-State, view those here or email astateMC@astate.edu
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.