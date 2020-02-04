AFFIDAVIT: Man robs victim at gunpoint after getting a ride from victim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on Saturday.
A probable cause affidavit said officers responded to Manila Street and Willow Road for an armed robbery call.
The victim told a man, later identified as Wendell Hart, robbed him at gunpoint and took jewelry and cash before running from the area.
The victim gave a description of the clothes the suspect was wearing.
Officers found Hart a short time later after a K-9 search standing behind a brick house in the area.
Police found the victim’s property and a handgun in the area Hart was found.
Hart admitted to having the gun and property and told police the items were next to the house.
The victim said in a written statement that he gave Hart a ride and once they were near Manila Street, Hart pulled out a gun and took the victim’s property.
During a police interview, Hart admitted to robbing the victim.
A judge on Monday found probable cause to charge Hart with aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and theft $1,000 or less. His bond was set at $250,000 and a no-contact order was issued.
