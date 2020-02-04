A Better Region 8: Remember to wash you hands

(KAIT) - A few days ago, I went to the men’s room at a sporting event.
Of the five or six people who left while I was there, half of them did not wash their hands.
If you're curious, no, I did not go into the women's room to check, but I can only hope more women washed theirs.
Here’s the deal, we all know or should know to wash our hands on a regular basis.
If you don't wash your hands each time you go to the bathroom, we're calling you out for being lazy and dangerous.
I say dangerous because the flu is widespread right now.
Other illnesses can also spread from us touching something that has germs from another person.
We should take any chance we get to wash those germs away.
The coronavirus outbreak in China has already spread to the United States.
We're trying to contain it before it spreads.
In our connected world, anything can spread quickly.
Don't be the link that passes on the next big viral outbreak.
Wash your hands before you leave the bathroom and before you eat.
