The Delta School raises awareness with art for local non-profit

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) -A Mississippi county school is finding a way to raise awareness in their community with their unique skills.
Students at The Delta School located in Wilson are drawing, painting, and coloring portraits to benefit a non-profit organization for a worthwhile cause.
After listening and researching their options, the students decided to help the Osceola Animal Shelter by making art pieces of animals and auctioning them off.
“All of that little bit of money adds up with a bunch of people coming together and that gives a lot to the Osceola animal shelter," says school student, Blaine Cupples.
An auction date has not yet been set, but the school says they are working to make arrangements soon.
