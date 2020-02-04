‘Do not pay money,’ sheriff warns of scam calls

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder has a message for residents: His department will not call you about a warrant, and they will not ask you for money.
The sheriff said in a Tuesday news release that his office had received reports of someone calling residents regarding an arrest warrant.
To avoid arrest, the caller tells the victim to send them cash.
Even though the number displayed on the phone appears to be from the sheriff’s office, Holder says it is a scam.
“The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office is not calling individuals and stating that they have a warrant,” he said.
In addition to ignoring the caller’s demands, the sheriff also offered this warning: “Do not pay money.”
For more information, or to report a similar scam, call the sheriff’s office at 573-888-2424.
