Dog at Blytheville Humane Society in need of leg removal, wheelchair

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The Blytheville Humane Society is seeking help from the community for an animal in their care, and it’s a little more complex than an adoption.
Gabriel also known as “Gabe” whose heart is bigger than his walking issue, has a deformed left paw, on top of being heartworm positive, and his caretakers are trying to make him as comfortable as possible with medical help.
The 3-year-old Lab mix walks sideways on his paw, causing him to whine in pain, attempting to walk on three legs.
Last week, the humane society started a fundraiser, after receiving approval, for his $350 leg amputation surgery in hopes to get the help the sweet, mild-mannered pup needs.
“With him needing medical help, we were quicker to pull him [from the city shelter] because we wanted to give him a second chance because he was such a sweet soul,” says humane society caretaker Sara Gordon.
“From the moment we saw him, he was hurt and he was just all attention. ‘I love you, cuddle with me.’”
The organization is also raising money to purchase materials to build a wheelchair for Gabe.
Now, they’re on a hunt for a school or community organization wanting to work on the project when his leg is removed so he can have something to support him when he walks.
For more details on how to help Gabe with his surgery and wheelchair, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.