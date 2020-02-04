Equipment stolen from Southeast Mo. Search and Rescue

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Several items were taken from a vehicle used by Southeast Missouri Search and Rescue.
According to Dan St. Lawrence with Poplar Bluff Animal Control, a person or persons took equipment from the unit’s new mobile command center.
The center was given to the outfit less than a year ago by Butler County EMS.
Officials said in a Facebook post that the thief, or thieves, stole four Garmin 64st, five baofeng uv5r radios, four charges, four steam light waypoint - yellow and back, a fuse block, a laptop, first aid equipment, a dog first air kit, a hand held CB radio, three boxes of MRE and miscellaneous flashlights.
SEMO Search and Rescue is a non-profit organization.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
