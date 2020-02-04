Feb. 4: Showers, storms deliver wet morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 4. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Showers and thunderstorms spread across Region 8 overnight ahead of a strong cold front.
This unsettled weather will continue today and tomorrow with many spots getting 1-2” of total rainfall.
It’ll feel mild today with highs in the 60s but cold air comes crashing in tonight.
We’ll spend most of Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-30s before sunshine Friday warms us into the mid-40s.
A few snowflakes may mix with rain Saturday morning as a fast-moving weather system moves overhead.
News Headlines
A week after voting to remove their superintendent, a Region 8 school board reversed course Monday night.
Help A-State nursing students while getting healthier? Sounds like a win-win.
Problems with a mobile app appear to have forced an indefinite delay in the Iowa caucus results.
