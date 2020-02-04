Feb. 4: Showers, storms deliver wet morning commute

By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 4, 2020 at 5:24 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 5:24 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 4. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Showers and thunderstorms spread across Region 8 overnight ahead of a strong cold front.

This unsettled weather will continue today and tomorrow with many spots getting 1-2” of total rainfall.

It’ll feel mild today with highs in the 60s but cold air comes crashing in tonight.

We’ll spend most of Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-30s before sunshine Friday warms us into the mid-40s.

A few snowflakes may mix with rain Saturday morning as a fast-moving weather system moves overhead.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Wynne School Board votes to reinstate ousted superintendent

A week after voting to remove their superintendent, a Region 8 school board reversed course Monday night.

Help A-State nursing students while getting healthier? Sounds like a win-win.

Problems with a mobile app appear to have forced an indefinite delay in the Iowa caucus results.

Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

