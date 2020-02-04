FEMA denies aid for tornado damages, Benton County, Ark., to appeal

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Benton County will appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision to not help pay for the costs to clean up damages from two tornadoes that struck in October.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the county was notified by a letter on Jan. 24 and has 30 days to appeal.
Though the letter did not specify why the county was denied, county public safety administrator Robert McGowen said it was because the county didn’t meet the threshold for assistance.
McGowen says the county is gathering the information needed to complete the appeal.
