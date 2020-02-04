Former escaped inmate accused of sexually assaulting 64-year-old prison administrator indicted on 15 counts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee inmate accused of murdering a prison administrator before escaping prison has been indicted on 15 counts, including aggravated rape and first-degree murder.
When Curtis Watson escaped, authorities were led on a five-day chase before he was captured.
According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Watson sexually assaulted and killed 64-year-old prison administrator Debra Johnson before escaping from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in August 2019.
Graphic court documents said Johnson was found in her home on prison grounds laying on her bed.
We’re working to confirm if the DA is going to pursue the death penalty in this case.
