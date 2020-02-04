Former Sens. David and Mark Pryor back Biden for president

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Former Arkansas governor and senator David Pryor and his son, former senator Mark Pryor, are supporting Joe Biden’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The former vice president’s campaign announced the endorsements from the Pryors on Tuesday.

Arkansas is holding its primary on March 3 along with more than a dozen other states.

David Pryor served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate.

Mark Pryor served two terms in the Senate before losing re-election in 2014.

