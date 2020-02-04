Participants sought for Healthy Ager Project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Healthy Ager Project starts March 3 and nurses are needing participants to sign up for a free wellness plan.
If you’re around the age of 65 and have some spare time, this may be a good fit.
Nurses studying at Arkansas State University will learn from experience gained and it will get participants on a track to better health.
Samantha Hollis with Community Outreach at A-State said the project will help future healthcare professionals.
“This helps bridge and grow their knowledge when they’re getting ready to go out into the workforce and so anyone that’s available to help assist that they’re more than welcome,” Hollis said.
This is the 17th year for the project and many success stories have developed from the project.
Hollis said there’s something pushing people to keep good health.
“Every one of us has some motivating factor that we live for, a purpose,” Hollis said. “Whether that’s, you volunteer someplace, and that place depends on you to come and be that volunteer, or your pets, family, grandchildren.”
Requirements are below:
- Close or around the age of 65, disabled or receiving social security
- Have some type of health issues to work with
The project will be at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences at A-State’s campus.
The Health Ager project lasts for eight weeks. However, there is only a two-day obligation each Tuesday and Thursday from 1-2 p.m. Applications are due Feb. 25.
To receive the application and more details, call 870-972-3591.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.