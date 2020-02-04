Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — It took the Chiefs five full decades to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City. They don't intend to wait that long again. With confetti still swirling and their thrilling Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers mere minutes old, most of the Chiefs were already talking about next season. They got a taste of reaching the AFC title game last season and it drove them to make it back this season. And now that they've had a taste of winning the championship, the organization's mindset is quite simple: Why stop at just one?