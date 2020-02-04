High School basketball scoreboard 02/03

High School basketball 02/03 (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | February 3, 2020 at 10:01 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 10:09 PM

NEA High School basketball scoreboard 02/03:

Boys:

Hillcrest 52- Sloan-Hendrix 38

Walnut Ridge 74- Hoxie 53

Viola 61- Omaha 55

Harding Academy 66- Cave City 43

Armorel 81- Delta 67

Girls:

Hoxie 53- Osceola 22

Batesville 52- Highland 36

Southside 63- Valley View 46

Brookland 64- Westside 35

Pocahontas 57- Blytheville 35

Trumann 66- Rivercrest 26

Walnut Ridge 43- Manila 36

Piggott 48- Corning 42

Marmaduke 61- Salem 42

Riverside 51- Buffalo Island 11

Maynard 56- Bay 31

Viola 66- Omaha 33

