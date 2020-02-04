NEA High School basketball scoreboard 02/03:
Boys:
Hillcrest 52- Sloan-Hendrix 38
Walnut Ridge 74- Hoxie 53
Viola 61- Omaha 55
Harding Academy 66- Cave City 43
Armorel 81- Delta 67
Girls:
Hoxie 53- Osceola 22
Batesville 52- Highland 36
Southside 63- Valley View 46
Brookland 64- Westside 35
Pocahontas 57- Blytheville 35
Trumann 66- Rivercrest 26
Walnut Ridge 43- Manila 36
Piggott 48- Corning 42
Marmaduke 61- Salem 42
Riverside 51- Buffalo Island 11
Maynard 56- Bay 31
Viola 66- Omaha 33
