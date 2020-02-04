Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who fatally shot a U.S. Army soldier and wounded another outside a recruiting station in Little Rock. Thursday's ruling first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette says the appeal by 34-year-old Abdulhakim Muhammad is without merit. Muhammad served as his own attorney and argued Arkansas did not have jurisdiction to try him because the shootings were a federal crime and should be tried in federal court. Muhammad was sentenced to life without parole for the 2009 fatal shooting of Pvt. William Long of Conway and wounding of Pvt. Quinton Ezeagwula of Jacksonville.