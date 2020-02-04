Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-delayed rules that will more broadly share scarce donated livers go into effect Tuesday. Where you live makes a difference in how sick you must be to get a transplant. The new rules aim to ease that geographic disparity by giving the sickest patients first chance at a new liver even it if has to be flown about 500 miles to reach them. But some hospitals in the South and Midwest, where there are more organ donors, say their patients will wait longer as livers once used locally are shipped to urban centers where the shortage is more severe.