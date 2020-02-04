Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-XGR-KANSAS-BUDGET-TAX-OVERHAUL
Rising Kansas revenues fuel GOP anger over lack of tax cuts
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has collected more tax revenue than expected almost every month for more than two years. Republicans are growing increasingly angry that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly still insists the state can't afford income tax cuts favored by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The state reported Monday that tax collections in January were nearly $60 million than anticipated for a 9% surplus for the month. Tax collections have beaten expectations 31 of the past 32 months, and top Republicans believe a key reason is that some individuals and businesses are paying more in state income taxes because of federal tax changes at the end of 2017.
13-year-old Wichita boy arrested in carjacking
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy has been arrested in a carjacking at a Wichita mall. Officer Charley Davidson said the boy was arrested Friday at a Wichita home. Davidson said Monday officers were led to the suspect through witnesses and people involved in a short car chase with Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. The stolen car was found after that chase. Authorities say a 57-year-old JC Penney employee told police she was leaving work Monday when two teens demanded her keys, hit her and drove off in her car. She suffered minor injuries. The second suspect hasn't been found.
Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers a KC comeback
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After being clogged up all game by a defense that doesn't allow big plays, Patrick Mahomes finally found his opening. Somehow, receiver Tyreek Hill slipped behind the entire San Francisco secondary. Mahomes heaved it his way. Kansas City gained 44 yards on the play and the comeback was on. The Mahomes-to-Hill connection led to the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Kansas City's come-from-behind 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl. This marked Kansas City's third straight double-digit comeback in the playoffs. It brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. They scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt. Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.
Kansas House cheers Trump tweet on Chiefs mentioning state
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A tweet from President Trump saying the Kansas City Chiefs had represented Kansas well by winning the Super Bowl was deleted quickly, but Sunflower State lawmakers didn't let it pass unnoticed. The Kansas House had a little fun Monday with Trump's geographical fumble in congratulating the Chiefs on their come-from-behind victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers. Trump later tweeted that he was proud of the team and Missouri, where the Chiefs play. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, had a clerk read Trump's original tweet as if it were a formal message to the chamber and members cheered.
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory . The Chiefs landed Wednesday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane, carrying the Super Bowl trophy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with the Chiefs because he flew Disney World in Orlando to lead fans in a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP. The party will continue Wednesday, with a parade through downtown Kansas City and a rally at Union Station.
Some hospitals wary as new liver transplant rules begin
WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-delayed rules that will more broadly share scarce donated livers go into effect Tuesday. Where you live makes a difference in how sick you must be to get a transplant. The new rules aim to ease that geographic disparity by giving the sickest patients first chance at a new liver even it if has to be flown about 500 miles to reach them. But some hospitals in the South and Midwest, where there are more organ donors, say their patients will wait longer as livers once used locally are shipped to urban centers where the shortage is more severe.
Board revokes certification of former Kansas police officer
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A state oversight board has revoked the law enforcement certification of a former Kansas police officer who is serving time in a sex crime case. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training took the action last month against 36-year-old Casey Lee Wills, of Valley Center. He was sentenced in December to just over five years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery.