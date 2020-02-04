Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been convicted in a 2012 northwest Missouri stabbing death during a retrial. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that jurors found Angela Henderson guilty Friday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering in the death of Clinton “Sam” Justice. Assistant Prosecutor Chad Gaddie said Justice's family is “relieved that this step is behind them.” He told jurors that even if Henderson was not the one to stab Justice, she is guilty because she was at Justice’s apartment with two other to get money for drugs when the killing happened.