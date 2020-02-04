Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-FBN-SUPER-BOWL-CHIEFS-PARADE
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory . The Chiefs landed Wednesday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane, carrying the Super Bowl trophy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with the Chiefs because he flew Disney World in Orlando to lead fans in a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP. The party will continue Wednesday, with a parade through downtown Kansas City and a rally at Union Station.
POLICE SHOOTING-MISSOURI
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
Authorities say a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot a man Monday following a police pursuit that unfolded over several miles. The man was taken by air ambulance to a hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known. The chase began when an officer with the Lone Jack Police Department pursued a vehicle on U.S. Highway 50 into Johnson County, Missouri. The vehicle went into a ditch after running over spike strips. The agency says the suspect was shot after he exited the vehicle carrying a long gun and presented it “in a threatening manner.” The trooper was not hurt.
DEADLY STABBING
Man fatally stabbed entering neighbor's Joplin home
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed while attempting to enter his neighbor's home. Joplin police identified the man killed as Jonas Bartholomew. Police say initial reports indicate that his attempt to enter his neighbor's home was unlawful, but no other details were provided in a news release about what led up to the stabbing. Police say Bartholomew fled after he was injured and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
COLUMBIA SHOOTING
Man dead, women wounded in shooting outside Columbia club
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed a security guard at a Columbia nightclub and seriously injured a woman. Thirty-six-year-old Curtis Allen Lewis is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond on charges of voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in Sunday's shooting outside Vibez Lounge. The gunfire killed killed 34-year-old Treshawn Kitchen and injured a 30-year-old woman. No attorney is listed for Kitchen in online court records.
NORTHWEST MISSOURI KILLING-RETRIAL
Woman convicted
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been convicted in a 2012 northwest Missouri stabbing death during a retrial. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that jurors found Angela Henderson guilty Friday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering in the death of Clinton “Sam” Justice. Assistant Prosecutor Chad Gaddie said Justice's family is “relieved that this step is behind them.” He told jurors that even if Henderson was not the one to stab Justice, she is guilty because she was at Justice’s apartment with two other to get money for drugs when the killing happened.
MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy continues to grow in nine Midwest and Plains states. The Mid-America Business Conditions index jumped to 57.2 in January from 50.6 in December. The survey was conducted before much of the bad news was reported about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the outbreak could harm the regional economy in the weeks ahead. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. Survey organizers say any index score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.
SUPER BOWL
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. They scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt. Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.
SUPER BOWL-KEY
Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers a KC comeback
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After being clogged up all game by a defense that doesn't allow big plays, Patrick Mahomes finally found his opening. Somehow, receiver Tyreek Hill slipped behind the entire San Francisco secondary. Mahomes heaved it his way. Kansas City gained 44 yards on the play and the comeback was on. The Mahomes-to-Hill connection led to the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Kansas City's come-from-behind 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl. This marked Kansas City's third straight double-digit comeback in the playoffs. It brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.