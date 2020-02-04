Man who drove through home charged with battery, DWI

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police accused a Jonesboro man of driving through a home on Saturday, hurting the woman inside.
A probable cause affidavit states that when officers arrived, the victim told them she had been arguing with Adam Fields inside the home after he drank.
Fields went outside and sat in his truck before he drove through the home.
The victim said he crashed through the wall hitting her and throwing her across the living room.
Police said the victim had minor injuries.
They arrested Fields and gave him a blood-alcohol test at the Craighead County Detention Center where he tested .16, which is twice the legal limit.
He appeared in court on Monday where he faces a felony charge for domestic battery and a misdemeanor charge for DWI.
A judge set Fields' bond at $10,000.
He will appear in court on March 27.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.