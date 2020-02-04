Mason Jones named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE –Arkansas junior Mason Jones had a pair of 30-point games and was rewarded for a third time by being named the SEC Men’s Basketball co-Player of the Week, the league announced today. Jones shared the honor with Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.
For the week, the Desoto, Texas, native averaged 32 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals against South Carolina and Alabama.
Jones is the only player to be tabbed SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week three times this season. Jones also became the first Razorback to score at least 30 points in consecutive games since Jannero Pargo accomplished the feat in 2002.
Versus South Carolina, Jones scored an SEC career-high 34 points while grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season. He was the first Razorback to have at least 34 points and 12 rebounds in a game since Mario Credit versus Loyola Marymount in the 1989 NCAA Tournament. Jones scored 26 of his 34 in the second half on the strength of making 13-of-14 from the free throw line. Overall, he was 15-of-16 at the line to become the first Razorback to make at least 15 free throws in an SEC game since Corliss Williamson made 17 versus Vanderbilt in 1995.
At Alabama, Jones scored 30 points with five rebounds and two steals. He helped Arkansas overcome a 12-0 deficit to start the game. Jones made an SEC career-high 10 field goals on a career-high 20 attempts while going 4-of-7 from 3-point range. He scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer with six seconds left before halftime to cut the Razorback deficit to three (39-36) at the break. While Jones, an 83% free throw shooter, was just 3-of-7 at the charity stripe in the second half, all three makes came inside the final 31 seconds to secure the win.
Ironically, Jones and Pargo each scored 30 in back-to-back games nearly 18 years apart to the day and both completed the feat at Alabama. Jones scored his 34 versus South Carolina on Jan. 29 and 30 at Alabama Feb. 1. Pargo scored 35 versus Florida on Jan. 26 and 33 at Alabama on Jan. 30.
Jones is the SEC leader in scoring (19.8 ppg) and he has grabbed at least five rebounds in 18 of his 20 games played. He is the only player in the SEC to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. He is also the only one to lead his team in rebounds and assists. Jones additionally is the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 15 in scoring (1st) and rebounding (15th) that also ranks among the league’s top 11 in steals (5th) and assists (11th). Jones also ranks among the top 10 in FG% (7th), FT% (6th), 3-pointers made (7th) and defensive rebounds (5th).
For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.