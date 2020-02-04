Mason Jones named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Jones is the SEC leader in scoring (19.8 ppg) and he has grabbed at least five rebounds in 18 of his 20 games played. He is the only player in the SEC to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. He is also the only one to lead his team in rebounds and assists. Jones additionally is the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 15 in scoring (1st) and rebounding (15th) that also ranks among the league’s top 11 in steals (5th) and assists (11th). Jones also ranks among the top 10 in FG% (7th), FT% (6th), 3-pointers made (7th) and defensive rebounds (5th).