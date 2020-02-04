Missouri conservation officials search for person who shot, killed bald eagle

Missouri conservation officials search for person who shot, killed bald eagle
Conservation agents are looking for help from the public. (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Jasmine Adams | February 4, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 2:30 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - An bald eagle was shot and killed in northeast Missouri and officials are asking for help finding the person responsible.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the bald eagle was killed just south of Adair along Oak Grove Way.

Officials posted X-rays showing bullet fragments in the bird.

NEED HELP FINDING WHO SHOT EAGLE: Conservation agents are looking for help from the public to find out who shot and...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Conservation officials asked anyone with information to contact Adair County Conservation Agent Kevin Powell (660) 216-1389.

They also ask anyone who witnesses or suspects a wildlife violation to report it to a conservation agent or call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.