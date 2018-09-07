More Rain on Wednesday

Spotty showers will be possible overnight as we get a break from the widespread rain. Temperatures will drop overnight to around 40 degrees. Another wave of widespread rain, some heavy, will move through Wednesday keeping our temperatures steady at around 40 degrees. Temperatures may even drop a few degrees through the afternoon. The widespread rain should end through the evening with spotty showers remaining on Thursday morning. A few snow flurries could mix in at times, but accumulating snow and ice will be limited to Northwest Arkansas. After a cold day Thursday, highs go back to the near 50 for the weekend. A quick disturbance will move through late Friday into Saturday morning with a few showers or flurries possible. Temperatures will remain above freezing. Sunday looks like the nicest day of the weekend until clouds and showers move back in late. More wet weather looks possible early next week.