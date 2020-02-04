Westside RB Logan McPherson accepts PWO offer at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the best football players in Westside history will have an opportunity to play D1 football.
Logan McPherson announced Monday night that he has committed to Arkansas State as a preferred walk-on.
McPherson rushed for over 2,300 yards in the 2019 season. The Warriors won their first conference title & first playoff game in program history. Westside finished 9-3 & reached the 4A State Quarterfinals. Logan earned All-State honors and was selected to the 2020 AHSCA All-Star Football Game.
