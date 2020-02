First of all, I appreciate the overwhelming support of our district on both sides of the vote. We live in a democracy where it becomes complicated when sides differ, and we tend to always think our side right when in fact both sides have a right in their views. In other words, we agree to disagree. My vote is one vote on the board and the board’s intentions are always kids first. I am excited that the dialogue has been opened for discussions and the number of people that care about our district is far-reaching. More than anything I can say tonight, we must extend grace to one another in our community, in our state and in our country. After a visit with Mr. Easley, a statement will be made with his approval.

School Board Memebr Jackie Clark