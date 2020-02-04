75-year-old A-State worker makes the grade with students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every day, hundreds of students flood the A-State cafeteria at lunchtime to grab a quick bite between classes. Amid the crowd, one man really stood out.
Last semester two students--Haley Black and Savannah Keeling--worked together to complete an assignment.
They were tasked with introducing themselves to three complete strangers. So they headed to the student union.
Once they had completed their assignment, the girls headed out.
That’s when Black spotted an A-State worker she wanted to befriend.
“He’s always pushing a big wagon and changing all the trash,” she said. “He just moves right along.”
It was not until Jan. 30 that Black saw him eating lunch alone and decided to sit with him.
“He’s kind of a quiet, humble man so he didn’t really have a lot to say but you know, I think he just enjoyed the company,” she said.
With time, Mr. Thomas opened up to Black and told her about his mother.
“I could tell he really missed her,” she said. “He took care of her until she passed away when he was 56, 19 years ago.”
Thomas, who did not provide his last name, has worked for A-State for nine years.
Black says once she shared her story to Facebook, the comments were flooded with “Mr. Thomas’s stories.”
She says her advice to others is to make yourself vulnerable and “take that extra step” get to know others.
“Go out there and love somebody," she said. "It’s good for you.”
