Another NBA Rookie of the Month honor for Ja Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As if Memphis NBA fans couldn’t be any more giddy about the next generation of the Grizzlies, the team continues to surprise the national pundits. The team is solidly in a playoff spot despite being in a rebuilding mode.
Grizz players are actually among the top stars in the league - especially one in particular. His name is Ja Morant, and he, once again, is named the NBA’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January.
It’s the third straight Rookie of the Month award for Morant.
That ties Pau Gasol for most in franchise history, and we’re not even at the All-Star break.
The association’s number two overall draft pick, Morant continues to lead all rookies in scoring and assists.
He’s also the first rookie since the 2000′s began to average at least 17 points and eight assists while shooting better than 50% from the field.
The Grizzlies finished 11-4 in January, tied for the best record in the West.
Ja had a pedestrian 12 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in the Grizzlies 96-82 win over the Pistons Monday night.
Morant would rather talk about Grizz bench boss Taylor Jenkins getting NBA West Coach of the Month. “He deserves it.” Says Morant. “He has us ready each and every game, push us in practice. I think we were what, 11-4? It just goes to show. We congratulated him on it."
Morant will join two other Grizzlies, Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Brandon Clarke, in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend Feb. 14 in Chicago.
