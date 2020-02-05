Arkansas football adds Under Armour All-American to 2020 recruiting class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sam Pittman continues to assemble his 2020 Razorbacks.
He picked up Under Armour All-American Marcus Henderson today. Marcus is a 6′5″, 300 lb. offensive lineman from Memphis University School. The 4-star helps bump the Razorbacks up to #29 in the ESPN National Recruiting Rankings.
One of the 2020 in-state signees played a postseason game in Northeast Arkansas. Robinson LB/WR JT Towers had 21 tackles in November as the Senators beat Westside in the 4A State Quarterfinals. Towers would go on to celebrate a state title.
Troup County (GA) defensive tackle Andy Boykin verballed with the Hogs on Monday. The 6 foot 4, 301 pounder had offers from Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia.
