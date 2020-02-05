Clay County authorities receive more counterfeit money reports

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Clay County deputies are asking people to be careful when handling money after reports of counterfeit money in the area.
According to a post on the Clay County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the department has received two more reports of counterfeit money at businesses in the Piggott area.
Earlier this month, deputies received a report about counterfeit money in Rector. Two people were arrested in connection with that case, officials said.
“If any business or individual receives what they believe to be counterfeit money, they are to report it to the Sheriff’s Department,” the post noted.
