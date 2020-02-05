Clay County authorities receive more counterfeit money reports

Clay County authorities receive more counterfeit money reports
Clay County deputies are asking people to be careful when handling money after reports of counterfeit money in the area. (Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 5, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 4:58 PM

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Clay County deputies are asking people to be careful when handling money after reports of counterfeit money in the area.

According to a post on the Clay County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the department has received two more reports of counterfeit money at businesses in the Piggott area.

Attention Residents of Clay County The Clay County Sheriff's Department would like to make our citizens aware of the...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Department- Sheriff Terry Miller on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Earlier this month, deputies received a report about counterfeit money in Rector. Two people were arrested in connection with that case, officials said.

“If any business or individual receives what they believe to be counterfeit money, they are to report it to the Sheriff’s Department,” the post noted.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.