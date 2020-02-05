Feb. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 5. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A much cooler start to the day than yesterday.
Temperatures dropped overnight into the low- to mid-30s and 40s behind a front.
The front will continue moving to the southeast during the morning hours.
The chance of rain continues throughout the day.
When the front finally exits, colder air will move in.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 school choir hit a high note last night when they got the chance to perform with the Grammy-nominated band Foreigner.
Following the arrest of a fourth suspect, police revealed the low down on a murder case.
The flu continues to take a deadly toll in the state of Arkansas.
A vote later today will bring an end to the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.