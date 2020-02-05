Grizzlies Jenkins NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whatever the Memphis Grizzlies were thinking when they picked a Rookie Head Coach to lead a young team through a rebuild to respectability - so far, they’ve got a slam dunk!
Monday, the NBA Announces Grizz Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is the Western Conference Coach of the Month.
Jenkins led the Grizz to an 11-4 record last month, tied for the highest winning percentage in the West. The Grizzlies had a season high seven game winning streak, it’s longest in six years, and went 7-1 at home during the month.
Memphis posted the third highest scoring average in the association at almost 119 PPG, and led the NBA in assists and points in the paint.
The 35-year-old Jenkins is the youngest NBA Coach of the Month Winner since Lawrence Frank back in 2005.
