Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas 79-76, overcoming a 40-point game by Mason Jones. Arkansas led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.Jones had scored over 30 points in three straight games.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — TJ Holyfield scored 21 points, Kyler Edwards added 17 and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 69-61. The game was the midpoint of the 18-game Big 12 schedule for both teams. The Red Raiders and Sooners traded baskets for much of the second half before Tech finished the game with a 13-5 run. Brady Manek led Oklahoma with 19 points and Austin Reaves had 16. Ramsey and Edwards had consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to give Texas Tech a 42-41 lead with 15 minutes left. There were then eight lead changes over the next six minutes.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce as co-defensive coordinators. Lewis joined the program in 2019 as a special adviser and served as interim defensive backs coach in the 2019 Sun Bowl. He spent 16 seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach, setting team records with 131 wins, seven playoff appearances and four division titles. A former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning linebacker, Pierce was recently promoted to associate head coach after spending his first two seasons as Arizona State's linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. He will retain both titles.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid's appointment to replace Steve Shaw. McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015. He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012. Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.