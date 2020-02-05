Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The NFL's centennial season concluded with a championship a half-century in the making. Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have ended that 50-year drought and own their second NFL championship, the focus will turn mostly elsewhere in what could be a very busy offseason. AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner says the NFL really never goes away. So even as their fans will chant and do the Tomahawk Chop when the Chiefs have their celebratory parade, questions will arise on all fronts. Among them is what happens to Tom Brady. The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March.