Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-FBN-SUPER-BOWL-PARADE
Kansas City braces for throngs of fans at Chiefs parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands are expected to flood downtown Kansas City despite a predicted winter storm as the triumphant Chiefs bring home a Super Bowl trophy for the first time in 50 years. Several schools in the area canceled Wednesday's classes, freeing up buses to haul fans to the celebration of the team's come-from-behind 31-20 win against San Francisco. City staff that aren't involved in public safety or other essential services will be freed of their duties to watch the parade, which will start at 11:30 a.m. and end with a rally in front of the city's Union Station.
MISSOURI BOAT ACCIDENT
Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck boat sank in a Missouri lake is fighting a bill that would limit when companies can be sued over products that hurt people. Jennifer Asher told a panel of state House lawmakers Tuesday that she wants to turn her pain into a purpose. At issue is a bill that would prohibit people injured or killed by products from suing more than 15 years after the product was sold or leased, with exceptions. The Republican bill sponsor says the goal is to protect companies from “frivolous litigation.”
REDISTRICTING-MISSOURI
Missouri Senate advances another redistricting plan
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led state Senate is advancing a plan to revamp key parts of a ballot initiative on redistricting that was approved by voters just two years ago. Senators gave initial approval Tuesday to a plan to lower “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” to the least important factors among criteria used to draw state House and Senate districts. If passed by the full Legislature, the measure would go before voters this year. Republicans have raised concerns that the 2018 plan could lead to snaking districts that span both urban and rural areas in an effort to increase party competitiveness.
MOTHER KILLED-PLEA CONFUSION
Missouri man accused in mother's death rejects plea deal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man accused of killing his mother surprised attorneys by declining to accept a plea deal. Prosecutors and defense attorneys believed they had a deal for 22-year-old Connor Cox to plead guilty to second-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Angela Cox in February 2018 at their Greene County home. Cox originally was charged with first-degree murder. When he was asked during a hearing Monday if he accepted the plea, Jones said he didn't “knowingly” cause his mother's death _ a requirement for second-degree murder. The Springfield News-Leader reports that for now Cox is still charged with first-degree murder.
MISSING WOMAN-TRIAL
No venue change for abuse trial of man whose wife is missing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The child abuse trial of a Missouri man considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of his Chinese wife will not be moved out of Boone County. A judge ruled Monday that a jury will be selected elsewhere for Joseph Elledge's trial. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs delayed a decision on whether to dismiss one of three felony counts against Elledge. Prosecutors allege Elledge struck his 1-year-old daughter last year. Authorities call Elledge the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing since Oct. 8. No charges have been filed.
SUPER BOWL-CHIEFS-PARADE
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory. The Chiefs landed at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane carrying the Super Bowl trophy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with the Chiefs because he flew Disney World in Orlando to lead fans in a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP. The party will continue Wednesday with a parade through downtown Kansas City and a rally at Union Station.
POLICE SHOOTING-MISSOURI
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
Authorities say a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot a man Monday following a police pursuit that unfolded over several miles. The man was taken by air ambulance to a hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known. The chase began when an officer with the Lone Jack Police Department pursued a vehicle on U.S. Highway 50 into Johnson County, Missouri. The vehicle went into a ditch after running over spike strips. The agency says the suspect was shot after he exited the vehicle carrying a long gun and presented it “in a threatening manner.” The trooper was not hurt.
FORD RESULTS
Ford full-year profit plunges on slower sales, pension costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s profit last year plunged by more than $3.6 billion, weighed down by slowing U.S. sales, the cost of a botched SUV launch and some big pension expenses. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $47 million in 2019, down from a $3.68 billion profit a year earlier. For the fourth quarter the company lost $1.7 billion, or 42 cents per share, weighed down by $2.2 billion in one-time pension costs. Excluding one-time items, Ford made 12 cents per share for the quarter, falling short of Wall Street's expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted 17 cents per share. Quarterly revenue fell 5% to $39.7 billion, about even with Wall Street estimates.