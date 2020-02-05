Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck boat sank in a Missouri lake is fighting a bill that would limit when companies can be sued over products that hurt people. Jennifer Asher told a panel of state House lawmakers Tuesday that she wants to turn her pain into a purpose. At issue is a bill that would prohibit people injured or killed by products from suing more than 15 years after the product was sold or leased, with exceptions. The Republican bill sponsor says the goal is to protect companies from “frivolous litigation.”