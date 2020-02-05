Local school choir hits big stage with legendary rock band

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many leave their small towns to make it to big stages, Brookland’s High school choir only had to travel eight miles down the road.
Tuesday, they performed with the Grammy-nominated rock band, Foreigner.
They were selected through a competition on 100.5 the Eagle after they sent in their audition tape of their rendition of the well known song, “I want to know what is”
The choir was able to go on stage before the show started and one student says this is a dream come true.
“It allows most of us who want to be professional musicians to really get the stage performance you really need in order to perform," choir singer, Benjamin Goodwin said.
Foreigner is also donated $500 dollars to the choir’s chorus program.
Bassist Jeff Pilson says he was a product of a public school and the band loves giving students this opportunity to keep them excited about their passions.
“In any little way we can make them a little more excited about what they are doing or what they are passionate about, we will. If you want to be a singer, well here you go here’s your chance," Pilson said.
There’s no question about it tonight, they kids were shown what love is from that legendary band.
