Memphis International Airport experienced the busiest December in over a decade
Memphis International Airport is seeing the uptick of holiday travelers.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 5, 2020 at 7:51 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 1:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport has been experiencing some major hustle and bustle.

December 2019 was the busiest December since 2007.

In 2019, a total of 4.64 million passengers passed through the airport.

Flights also jumped over 10%, but the growth isn’t over yet.

Already planned this year, new Allegiant flights starting in May. The Concourse B modernization project will enter its latter stages with a plan to open next year in 2021.

